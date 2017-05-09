Exquisite, one of a kind home on 42+ ...

Exquisite, one of a kind home on 42+ beautiful acres

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: EParis Extra

Exquisite, one of a kind home on 42+ beautiful acres! This home has it all; the feel of living in the country yet right in the city limits of Paris. Large upstairs gameroom has a pool table which will convey with the house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time to fix Higgins and Bailey and stop with th... 1 hr Yes 58
Negro Rapes and Murders Little Girl 3 hr justsayit 8
NL has way more problems than just the buildings 3 hr I love North Lamar 1
West side drugs ran by one shop + the law 6 hr Kanaki jin 1
Ashley Morrison Indicted (Mar '15) 7 hr Akita 20
Dr. Diamond's office 9 hr Pain is a pain 1
No portable buildings at NL!!!! 10 hr Dead Fish Smell 12
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 280,956,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC