Downtown Bonham hosts Heritage Day Festival

Sunny, blue skies and mild spring temperatures greeted the festive crowd Saturday as one of the oldest towns in Texas celebrated its historic legacy with the 11th Heritage Day Festival in historic downtown Bonham. The savory aroma of festival food filled downtown as visitors enjoyed exciting motocross jumps, musicians, a Car & Truck Show that gets bigger and better each year, entertainers, a Garden Tractor Pull, a Motorcycle Fun Run, a model trail exhibit and much more.

