BWW Review: Studio's Heartbreaking the Father Explores One of Life's Cruel Fates
Is there any fate crueler in life than losing one's own faculties? While many a playwright has explored memory loss, Florian Zeller 's play gives the aging process a new twist in Studio Theatre 's heartbreaking production of The Father . Led by the incomparable Ted Van Griethuysen , The Father forms a palpable connection with the audience as it explores what happens when loved ones, and indeed one's own self, become unrecognizable.
