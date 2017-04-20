Apartment Complex Fire Leaves Over 70 Residents Displaced
A structural fire occurring at approximately 9:30 p.m. last night has left over 70 Paris residents displaced for up to two weeks. The fire began in an upper-level unit at the Colonial Apartments and affected 14 units directly with fire, water, and smoke damage.
