Apartment Complex Fire Leaves Over 70...

Apartment Complex Fire Leaves Over 70 Residents Displaced

A structural fire occurring at approximately 9:30 p.m. last night has left over 70 Paris residents displaced for up to two weeks. The fire began in an upper-level unit at the Colonial Apartments and affected 14 units directly with fire, water, and smoke damage.

