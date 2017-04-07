Younglife named Patron Saint of Paris - March 2017
March has been a busy month keeping up with all of the events in Lamar County and trying to follow how well our area schools have been doing in sporting and UIL competitions. It has been an even harder for eParisTexas to choose this month's Patron Saint from the group of wonderful organizations we have in Lamar County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|no water in east paris (Oct '16)
|30 min
|What
|9
|who did murder mrs. searight (Apr '13)
|52 min
|Dont give up
|244
|Brit mcintire at it again
|55 min
|Dumb
|4
|Insane Cop
|8 hr
|Carazy Stuff
|1
|The true Judy Battle!!!
|9 hr
|Win the Battle
|40
|Judge Bill Harris.. Don't know the law!!!! (Apr '12)
|9 hr
|Get It Right
|128
|What's going around?
|10 hr
|Sick
|1
|Malia Obama drunk in NYC
|12 hr
|Official
|31
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC