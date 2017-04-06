Willie Gene Sparks
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM, Saturday, April 8, 2017, at the Gospel Lighthouse with Bro. Chris Kelley, Ronald Thompson, and Louis Clay Walker officiating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help fixing my teeth (Nov '12)
|10 min
|Snaggletooth
|42
|Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin Suing...
|18 min
|The Bonedry
|148
|Nikki Norton Trailer Park Queen
|1 hr
|Official
|192
|Looking to breed my 1yo/m Yorkie-Poo (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|Jaqidiva
|19
|who did murder mrs. searight (Apr '13)
|2 hr
|Wake Up
|211
|Change of Address
|5 hr
|Records Division
|1
|NL bond taxes and renters
|12 hr
|rent is going up
|4
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC