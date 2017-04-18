US southern Plains at risk for danger...

US southern Plains at risk for dangerous wind, tornadoes and flash flooding on Friday

22 hrs ago

"While a major outbreak appears unlikely, the full spectrum of severe weather can occur with the storms ranging from large hail and damaging wind gusts to flooding downpours, frequent lightning strikes and a few tornadoes," according to AccuWeather Lead Storm Warning Meteorologist Eddie Walker. The severe weather event will begin as a complex of drenching to locally severe thunderstorms in portions of northwestern Texas and western Oklahoma during Thursday night.

