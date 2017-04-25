The Paris Police Department are reque...

The Paris Police Department are requesting help to identify this man

The Paris Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying an individual in the image below. This individual is considered a potential suspect in a theft that occured at a local business in Paris.

