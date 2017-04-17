Teen Clothing Retailer rue21 to close 400 stores nationwide - Paris store saved
The company will be shutting down nearly 400 stores across the U.S. However, it will still have more than 700 stores operating in 48 states. rue21 is based out of Cranberry, PA, just north of Pittsburgh.
