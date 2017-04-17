Teen Clothing Retailer rue21 to close...

Teen Clothing Retailer rue21 to close 400 stores nationwide - Paris store saved

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: EParis Extra

The company will be shutting down nearly 400 stores across the U.S. However, it will still have more than 700 stores operating in 48 states. rue21 is based out of Cranberry, PA, just north of Pittsburgh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama Care will stay!!! 52 min suckers abundant 11
10 Things You Like, 10 Things You Dislike (Jun '08) 6 hr Linda 186
Steven effing Raney 6 hr YellowCab 4
Paris rainfall Monday, April 17th 6 hr Citizen 4
McKee's 8 hr Hey 4
Needing advice please 8 hr funny 25
Dr Diamond (Sep '15) 20 hr FYI 47
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,811 • Total comments across all topics: 280,411,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC