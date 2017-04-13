Standoff in West Paris today
At approximately 12:24 p.m. today the Paris Police Department responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 1200 Block of Bonham St. According to Lieutenant John Berry , "officers were responding to what they believe to be an aggravated assault call. One man had accused another man of being assaulted with a weapon."
