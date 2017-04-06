Seth Sikes To Make London Debut in Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland

To mark the 95th birthday of Judy Garland , widely considered to be the world's greatest entertainer, Seth Sikes will make his London debut at Live at Zedel's Crazy Coqs in Soho on Saturday, June 10th at 7:00PM in his critically acclaimed show Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland , an evening of Garland's most loved songs. Hailed as "the best male singer of his generation on the cabaret scene" by Theatre Scene, Sikes will recount how Garland captivated him as a young boy in Paris, Texas, and to sing some of her greatest hits.

