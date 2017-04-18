Sanitation workers allege racially ho...

Sanitation workers allege racially hostile workplace

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Eight former sanitation workers have filed a lawsuit against a Paris, Texas, company alleging racial and workplace discrimination. The lawsuit is among a growing list of civil rights complaints and judgments against companies with operations in Paris, a northeast Texas city with a population of some 25,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Capital One bank closing 11 min HA HA HA 44
Trump Visitors To White House 1 hr blondie 3
Constable Steven Hill Hero 1 hr Who knows 4
Big daddy's 1 hr Isupportem 24
NL Bond 2 hr Walks like a duck 41
Ambulance hit. N. Main and loop 286. 2 hr Accident 1
Needing advice please 5 hr Respect 29
10 Things You Like, 10 Things You Dislike (Jun '08) Thu Pale Rider 187
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,463,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC