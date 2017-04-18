Sanitation workers allege racially hostile workplace
Eight former sanitation workers have filed a lawsuit against a Paris, Texas, company alleging racial and workplace discrimination. The lawsuit is among a growing list of civil rights complaints and judgments against companies with operations in Paris, a northeast Texas city with a population of some 25,000.
