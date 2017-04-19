Ruby Lavelle Whitlock Bennett of Paris
Ruby Lavelle Whitlock Bennett , known by her grandchildren as "Meme", passed away peacefully, on April 17th, 2017 at Paris Regional Medical Center after a short illness. She was born July 15th, 1929 a few miles south of Paris to Ruby Fults Whitlock and Edgar Whitlock, who was a farmer during the Great Depression.
