Ruby Lavelle Whitlock Bennett of Paris

Ruby Lavelle Whitlock Bennett , known by her grandchildren as "Meme", passed away peacefully, on April 17th, 2017 at Paris Regional Medical Center after a short illness. She was born July 15th, 1929 a few miles south of Paris to Ruby Fults Whitlock and Edgar Whitlock, who was a farmer during the Great Depression.

