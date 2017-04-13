Rojas Wins 3200 Meters at District Track

Rojas Wins 3200 Meters at District Track

Paris sophomore JP Rojas won the varsity boys 3200-meter run Wednesday as the two-day District 14-4A Track and Field Championships got underway in Atlanta. Finals in all field events and the 3200 meters were staged Wednesday morning.

