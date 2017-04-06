Report made after female was grabbed ...

Report made after female was grabbed on Trail de Paris

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: EParis Extra

On April 5, 2-17, at 2:27 p.m. Paris Police were notified that a female was lying down on the Trail de Paris . When officers arrived they observed the complainant on the Trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nikki Norton Trailer Park Queen 8 min anti-christ super... 211
4 d.w.i. gets probation No breathalizer 45 min Curious 20
who did murder mrs. searight (Apr '13) 52 min they keep secrets 212
Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin Suing... 4 hr Official 155
does a sex offender have right to have custody ... (Nov '10) 4 hr Mimi 125
Lamar county incapable of running a trial? 5 hr Civic Minded 6
need help fixing my teeth (Nov '12) 9 hr Snaggletooth 42
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,915 • Total comments across all topics: 280,126,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC