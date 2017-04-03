Red River Art Fest brings wineries to town April 22
The Red River Art, Wine & Music Fest is just around the corner on Saturday, April 22. Six wineries will be offering tastings and sales during the festival. Local favorite Homestead Winery will head the list.
