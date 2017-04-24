Pei, creator of Louvre pyramid, reaches his century
This file photo taken on June 22, 2006 in the Napoleon courtyard of the Louvre museum in Paris shows US-Chinese architect of the Louvre Pyramid Ieoh Ming Pei and the French Culture Minister Renaud Donnedieu de Vabres posing for photographers. Pei, architect of the glass pyramid, once controversial and now an emblem of the famous Louvre museum, celebrates his 100th birthday on April 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NL Bond
|5 hr
|Foxy
|62
|$150,000 Missing
|6 hr
|what
|3
|justice for baby trinity Compton (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|Wondering
|6
|Dr Diamond discussed family member.
|6 hr
|HopeforJustice
|17
|Detroit Middle/High School's Crooked school Boa...
|13 hr
|lol
|16
|Bicycle repair in Paris? (Jun '10)
|17 hr
|Michey
|4
|NL bond taxes and renters
|17 hr
|Vote NO
|7
|10 Things You Like, 10 Things You Dislike (Jun '08)
|Apr 20
|Pale Rider
|187
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC