Pei, creator of Louvre pyramid, reaches his century

This file photo taken on June 22, 2006 in the Napoleon courtyard of the Louvre museum in Paris shows US-Chinese architect of the Louvre Pyramid Ieoh Ming Pei and the French Culture Minister Renaud Donnedieu de Vabres posing for photographers. Pei, architect of the glass pyramid, once controversial and now an emblem of the famous Louvre museum, celebrates his 100th birthday on April 26, 2017.

