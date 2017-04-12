Peggy Joyce Rodgers of Blossom
Peggy Joyce Rodgers , age 66, of Blossom died on Monday, April 10, 2017. Graveside Services have been scheduled for Thursday, April 13, at 1:00 p.m. in Shady Grove Cemetery.
