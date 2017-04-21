Patricia Story, 61, of Powderly

Patricia Story, 61, of Powderly

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: EParis Extra

Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 23rd, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Young officiating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NL Bond 28 min Corruption 44
Constable Steven Hill Hero 1 hr HA HA HA 10
Your yes vote for PJC cost you a no vote for NL!! 10 hr pjc one nl zero 10
Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin Suing... 11 hr PJC grad 158
Capital One bank closing 11 hr Huh 46
Ambulance hit. N. Main and loop 286. 11 hr Daniel Boone 3
Trump Visitors To White House 14 hr blondie 3
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,296 • Total comments across all topics: 280,476,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC