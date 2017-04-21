Paris under a Tornado Watch until 1 a.m.
A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of Central and North-Central Texas until 1 a.m. CDT tonight. This watch includes the entire Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Sherman, and Paris.
