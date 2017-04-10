Paris ISD Will Not Hold Classes - Additional Water Main Break
The Paris Police Department is alerting the citizens of Paris that during repairs to a water main break, another blowout was caused while pressuring the line. More contractors are being brought in to replace a larger section of the line, however, water service will still not be available for several more hours.
