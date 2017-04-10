Paris ISD Will Not Hold Classes - Add...

Paris ISD Will Not Hold Classes - Additional Water Main Break

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: EParis Extra

The Paris Police Department is alerting the citizens of Paris that during repairs to a water main break, another blowout was caused while pressuring the line. More contractors are being brought in to replace a larger section of the line, however, water service will still not be available for several more hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
alone again, naturally 2 hr Dont give up 23
NL Bond 2 hr what 16
Insane Cop 4 hr Heya 8
Borderline Cafe 7 hr Hippiechick 13
Hardy Moore Attorney- 8 hr Wake Up 3
Lamar county incapable of running a trial? 9 hr Wow 11
Can we get the Feds to clean up our city govern... 11 hr buddy_holly 8
who did murder mrs. searight (Apr '13) 12 hr Respect 275
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,738 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC