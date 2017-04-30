Paris Farmers and Artisan Market Opens May 6
The weather is warmer, and the days are longer - that must mean it's time for the Famers and Artisan Market to start again! On Saturday, May 6, 2017 , the Paris Farmers and Artisan Market begins again at the pavilion. Starting at 8 a.m. and wrapping up at 1 p.m. there will be people and vendors everywhere! Get the details below.
