Paris Farmers and Artisan Market Open...

Paris Farmers and Artisan Market Opens May 6

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: EParis Extra

The weather is warmer, and the days are longer - that must mean it's time for the Famers and Artisan Market to start again! On Saturday, May 6, 2017 , the Paris Farmers and Artisan Market begins again at the pavilion. Starting at 8 a.m. and wrapping up at 1 p.m. there will be people and vendors everywhere! Get the details below.

