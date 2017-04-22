Paris EMS ambulance involved in crash
Yesterday, Friday April 21, 2017, at 5:33 p.m., Paris police communications received a report of a vehicle crash involving an ambulance at the intersection of N. Main and Loop 286. Initial investigation indicated that a Paris EMS ambulance was northbound on Main approaching the intersection of Loop 286.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bicycle repair in Paris? (Jun '10)
|18 min
|Michey
|4
|$150,000 Missing
|27 min
|Credit Due
|1
|NL bond taxes and renters
|54 min
|Vote NO
|7
|Home Health Providers
|1 hr
|hello
|12
|Detroit Middle/High School's Crooked school Boa...
|2 hr
|KingKunta
|14
|Dr Diamond discussed family member.
|2 hr
|cowboyfan05
|16
|Trump Visitors To White House
|12 hr
|ParisFoReal
|4
|NL Bond
|17 hr
|taxes
|57
|10 Things You Like, 10 Things You Dislike (Jun '08)
|Apr 20
|Pale Rider
|187
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC