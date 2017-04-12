Paris Drum Line Makes Strong Showing at Competition
For the first time in almost a decade, the Paris High School Drum Line participated in the North Texas indoor drumline circuit contests . The drumline competed in the standstill and their final competition was on Saturday, April 1. The groups were evaluated in two areas: Music and Artistry.
