Paris Blood Drives in May
There are life-giving local heroes, blood donors, right here in Paris saving lives by making sure the right blood type is on the shelf, right when patients require it to survive and thrive. Many blood donors know that they are saving three lives with each donation.
Paris Discussions
|Big daddy's
|2 hr
|Sheesh
|26
|H&R Block! I want my prep money back (Mar '13)
|2 hr
|lol
|35
|Paris police department is a joke
|2 hr
|For reasons of in...
|6
|Exposing Racism in East Texas
|3 hr
|Leakyou
|1
|John Wiley price
|6 hr
|Not really
|11
|Gibbons running NLSD board so can resign and le...
|9 hr
|taxaphobic
|10
|Smoking Rate Paris
|13 hr
|When
|1
|Stephen Holmes
|14 hr
|Beth
|34
|NL Bond
|Mon
|Bo knows
|106
