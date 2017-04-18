Paris attack overshadows election
The 39-year-old French national who shot and killed a police officer in Paris just days before the nation's presidential vote was armed to the teeth, had a long criminal record and spent more than a decade in prison for other violent crimes, including trying to attack cops, officials say. Karim Cheurfi, a Frenchman born in the Paris suburbs who had been arrested as recently as February, sent terrified Parisians scrambling for cover Thursday after opening fire on a police bus with an assault rifle on the Champs-Elysees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Constable Steven Hill Hero
|1 min
|concerned
|11
|NL Bond
|28 min
|Corruption
|44
|Your yes vote for PJC cost you a no vote for NL!!
|10 hr
|pjc one nl zero
|10
|Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin Suing...
|11 hr
|PJC grad
|158
|Capital One bank closing
|11 hr
|Huh
|46
|Ambulance hit. N. Main and loop 286.
|11 hr
|Daniel Boone
|3
|Trump Visitors To White House
|14 hr
|blondie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC