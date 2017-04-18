Paris attack overshadows election

The 39-year-old French national who shot and killed a police officer in Paris just days before the nation's presidential vote was armed to the teeth, had a long criminal record and spent more than a decade in prison for other violent crimes, including trying to attack cops, officials say. Karim Cheurfi, a Frenchman born in the Paris suburbs who had been arrested as recently as February, sent terrified Parisians scrambling for cover Thursday after opening fire on a police bus with an assault rifle on the Champs-Elysees.

