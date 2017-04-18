Parents sue truck driver over bus crash
A deadly collision between an 18-wheeler and a Mount Pleasant, Texas, school bus carrying members of a high school track team is the subject of a lawsuit now pending in a Texarkana federal court. The Mount Pleasant boys track team was traveling on Highway 271 about 10 miles north of Mount Pleasant on their way home from a meet in Paris, Texas, when a big rig being driven by Rooney Trucking driver Bradley Farmer veered into the bus' lane and struck it, according to news reports.
