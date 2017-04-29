Nice corner lot home in SE Paris for ...

Nice corner lot home in SE Paris for sale

Saturday Apr 29

Lots of square footage in this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home situated on a corner lot in southeast Paris. Home features large bedrooms, formal living room, den and kitchen combo with bar top, separate formal dining room, and enclosed sun room.

