New Livestock Office Donated to Local 4-H and FFA

Recently several members and businesses from our community saw a need within the 4-H and FFA of the Red River Valley Area, and they came to the rescue! Offering a massive donation of finances, time, and effort the businesses and individuals listed below helped to build a new Livestock Office to safely house items for all Livestock Shoes or events that are held at the Lamar Co. Fairgrounds in Paris, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.