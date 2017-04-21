New Livestock Office Donated to Local...

New Livestock Office Donated to Local 4-H and FFA

13 hrs ago Read more: EParis Extra

Recently several members and businesses from our community saw a need within the 4-H and FFA of the Red River Valley Area, and they came to the rescue! Offering a massive donation of finances, time, and effort the businesses and individuals listed below helped to build a new Livestock Office to safely house items for all Livestock Shoes or events that are held at the Lamar Co. Fairgrounds in Paris, Texas.

