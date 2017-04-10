Mount Rushmore and the concept of thinking big

Anderson's essay not only captures the essence of Mount Rushmore, but he captures its creator's personality as well. "He was, like the sculpture he would create, a larger-than-life weirdo: John Gutzon de la Mothe Borglum , son of a Danish immigrant, friend of Auguste Rodin , publicity hound, populist, salesman, self-styled tough guy with a white Stetson and a flowing scarf and a dark, bushy mustache."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.