Male turns himself in for sexual abuse of a child in Reno
On Tuesday April 25, 2017, Reno Police initiated an investigation after an eleven year old child from Lamar County made an outcry regarding child sexual abuse. The child reported that they were touched inappropriately by a 31 year old male while at a residence in Reno approximately a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers Hired
|21 min
|Stupid Voters
|1
|McCullough needs to GO
|43 min
|Follow the Money
|2
|Stephen Holmes
|1 hr
|swamp drainage sy...
|29
|NL Bond
|1 hr
|taxes
|96
|John Wiley price
|3 hr
|Really
|9
|Constable Steven Hill Hero
|12 hr
|Hmmmm
|16
|Brawl in Reno (Oct '11)
|14 hr
|ParisFoReal
|537
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC