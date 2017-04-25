Male turns himself in for sexual abus...

Male turns himself in for sexual abuse of a child in Reno

On Tuesday April 25, 2017, Reno Police initiated an investigation after an eleven year old child from Lamar County made an outcry regarding child sexual abuse. The child reported that they were touched inappropriately by a 31 year old male while at a residence in Reno approximately a year ago.

