Male arrested for alleged possession

At 9:09 p.m. on April 20, 2017, Paris Police officers stopped a white passenger car in the 600 Block of Williams Dr. for a defective tail light. During the stop, officers found that the driver, 34-year-old Kenneth Wayne Williams , of Paris, was in possession of methamphetamine along with numerous small baggies that are consistent with the packaging and sale of narcotics.

