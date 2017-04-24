Local Dental Office Employee Indicted for Theft
Marilynn "Missy" Armstrong of Paris was booked into the Lamar County Jail on Friday, April 21, 2017, for theft from her employer. Armstrong was employed at Lee Crawford Dental for almost 10 years until November 2016 when she was confronted for allegedly embezzling finances and immediately terminated.
