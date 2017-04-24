Local Dental Office Employee Indicted...

Local Dental Office Employee Indicted for Theft

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: EParis Extra

Marilynn "Missy" Armstrong of Paris was booked into the Lamar County Jail on Friday, April 21, 2017, for theft from her employer. Armstrong was employed at Lee Crawford Dental for almost 10 years until November 2016 when she was confronted for allegedly embezzling finances and immediately terminated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bicycle repair in Paris? (Jun '10) 18 min Michey 4
$150,000 Missing 27 min Credit Due 1
NL bond taxes and renters 54 min Vote NO 7
Home Health Providers 1 hr hello 12
Detroit Middle/High School's Crooked school Boa... 2 hr KingKunta 14
Dr Diamond discussed family member. 2 hr cowboyfan05 16
Trump Visitors To White House 12 hr ParisFoReal 4
NL Bond 17 hr taxes 57
10 Things You Like, 10 Things You Dislike (Jun '08) Apr 20 Pale Rider 187
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,192 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC