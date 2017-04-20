Let's Build Paris - Railway talk in o...

Let's Build Paris - Railway talk in our community

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: EParis Extra

Paris has an important relationship with its railways that dates back through the previous century. As stated by the Texas State Historical Association , the Texas and Pacific reached town in 1876; the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe and the St. Louis and San Francisco in 1887; the Texas Midland in 1893; and Paris and Mount Pleasant in 1910.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NL bond taxes and renters 1 hr Taxed 5
Dr Diamond discussed family member. 3 hr FYI 13
NL Bond 5 hr taxes 57
Word Association? Part II (Apr '09) 9 hr Super_Chick_ 4,990
Detroit Middle/High School's Crooked school Boa... 15 hr Parent 13
Word association? (Sep '08) Sun _Zoey_ 28,253
Your yes vote for PJC cost you a no vote for NL!! Sun no more taxes 14
10 Things You Like, 10 Things You Dislike (Jun '08) Apr 20 Pale Rider 187
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,376 • Total comments across all topics: 280,537,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC