Lane Closures for Lamar and Red River County

Texas Department of Transportation officials announced yesterday that motorists traveling in Lamar and Red River counties during the next four to six weeks should watch for daytime lane closures and work zones at several locations. Contractor R.K. Hall will begin milling and inlay work April 7 to repave BU 82K in Avery, Texas.

