Lance Letscher Dishes on "The Secret ...

Lance Letscher Dishes on "The Secret Life of Lance Letscher"

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Austin Monthly

What's its significance, do you know?" Lance Letscher asks, sounding genuinely curious. He's standing in his studio before "Blue Hand," his new collage-in-progress, and has just been told it closely resembles a hamsa, the ancient palm-shaped symbol that's now a trendy women's jewelry motif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
walmart employees smoking at entrance way again (Dec '13) 23 min mammabear87 192
New Skate Park 44 min Economic Development 1
Just filed complaint against AT&T with FCC and BBB (Jan '11) 1 hr Pixy 98
NL Bond 2 hr troublemaker 22
Who builds pergolas 4 hr abcd 5
Used car lot coming to beautiful downtown Paris. 6 hr Yea buddy 16
Insane Cop 21 hr Heya 8
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,178 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC