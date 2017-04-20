John Arthur Grounds

John Arthur Grounds

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: EParis Extra

Services are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23rd, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Bro. Patrick Cannon officiating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How come 36 min HA HA HA 1
Constable Steven Hill Hero 1 hr Whattha 12
NL Bond 3 hr Typical 45
Dr Diamond discussed family member. 4 hr FYI 8
Your yes vote for PJC cost you a no vote for NL!! 15 hr pjc one nl zero 10
Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin Suing... 15 hr PJC grad 158
Capital One bank closing 16 hr Huh 46
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,994 • Total comments across all topics: 280,481,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC