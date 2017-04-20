John Arthur Grounds
Services are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23rd, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Bro. Patrick Cannon officiating.
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come
|36 min
|HA HA HA
|1
|Constable Steven Hill Hero
|1 hr
|Whattha
|12
|NL Bond
|3 hr
|Typical
|45
|Dr Diamond discussed family member.
|4 hr
|FYI
|8
|Your yes vote for PJC cost you a no vote for NL!!
|15 hr
|pjc one nl zero
|10
|Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin Suing...
|15 hr
|PJC grad
|158
|Capital One bank closing
|16 hr
|Huh
|46
