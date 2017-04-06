JCPenney Celebrates 100 Years in Pari...

JCPenney Celebrates 100 Years in Paris this Friday, April 7, 2017

The First 100 Shoppers in Line Will Receive a Coupon Giveaway Worth Up to $100 off $100 or more purchase Founder James Cash Penney opened a location in downtown Paris on April 7, 1917. To commemorate this 100-year milestone , JCPenney is hosting an anniversary celebration this Friday, April 7, at 9:30 a.m. with a ceremony hosted by the store's General Manager Jimmie Vaughn, City Clerk Janice Ellis and other local officials who will provide some brief remarks and join Vaughn in blowing out 100 birthday candles.

