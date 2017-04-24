Husband of slain Paris officer delivers moving eulogy

France put its divisive presidential election on pause to honor Xavier Jugel, the 37-year-old policeman who was killed in a terrorist attack in Paris last week. Jugel's husband, Etienne Cardiles, delivered a moving eulogy to a crowd of hundreds of officials, officers, and security forces, who had gathered to pay their respects in a ceremony on Tuesday at police headquarters in Paris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.