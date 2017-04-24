Husband of slain Paris officer delive...

Husband of slain Paris officer delivers moving eulogy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: MyHighPlains.com

France put its divisive presidential election on pause to honor Xavier Jugel, the 37-year-old policeman who was killed in a terrorist attack in Paris last week. Jugel's husband, Etienne Cardiles, delivered a moving eulogy to a crowd of hundreds of officials, officers, and security forces, who had gathered to pay their respects in a ceremony on Tuesday at police headquarters in Paris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephen Holmes 3 min Beth 26
We Pack 8 min Jalapeno Chip 4
NL Bond 1 hr Curious 93
Silas INAPPROPRIATELY TOUCHING A CHILD ARRESTED 5 hr texCrimeStats 2
Brawl in Reno (Oct '11) 5 hr texCrimeStats 536
Heather Meeks 5 hr Concerned 1
CEFCO gas price gouging (Apr '14) 9 hr Grnmtnboy 23
10 Things You Like, 10 Things You Dislike (Jun '08) Apr 20 Pale Rider 187
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lamar County was issued at April 29 at 6:01PM CDT

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,652,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC