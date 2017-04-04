Gregory D. Wynn
Family, friends and others whose lives Greg touched are invited to Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, 730 Clarksville St., Paris, TX 75460, on He was born on February 8, 1972, in Paris, Texas, to Patsy and S.D. Wynn. Even before the age of 10, Greg was known to operate the largest bulldozers and heavy equipment at the Paris landfill while working with his father.
