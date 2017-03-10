Food Street: QSR or fine dining,what'...

Food Street: QSR or fine dining,what's the future?

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Mydigitalfc.com

With retail decimated by internet and delivery largely driven by convenience and apps nowadays, the food market is undergoing a dramatic change Among life's inevitabilities are death, taxes and the evolution of the restaurant sector. In the 16th century, cafes popped up in Constantinople - social places fuelled by strong Turkish coffee and tobacco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mydigitalfc.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nikki Norton Trailer Park Queen 1 min Official 194
Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin Suing... 7 min Miss Congeniality 154
Lamar county incapable of running a trial? 9 min Civic Minded 6
need help fixing my teeth (Nov '12) 4 hr Snaggletooth 42
Looking to breed my 1yo/m Yorkie-Poo (Jun '12) 6 hr Jaqidiva 19
who did murder mrs. searight (Apr '13) 7 hr Wake Up 211
NL bond taxes and renters 17 hr rent is going up 4
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,121,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC