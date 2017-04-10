EST, Inc. expands into Texas market, bolsters regional presence
April 14, 2017 - PARIS, TX: EST, Inc. , a leading full-service civil engineering firm headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, is proud to announce the expansion of its operations, opening a new office in Paris, Texas, located in Lamar County 100 miles northeast of Dallas-Ft. Worth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grown kids still living at home in their 30s (Jan '10)
|3 hr
|Truth
|127
|That Korea
|9 hr
|Lot of ear space
|6
|4 d.w.i. gets probation No breathalizer
|12 hr
|GROSS
|23
|NL Bond
|13 hr
|end the handouts
|32
|Strangest place you've had Sex (Jun '11)
|Sun
|Glum
|70
|Loves Truck Stop
|Sun
|Home Town
|22
|MARVEL CENIMATIC UNIVERSE (and other comic films)
|Sat
|Use my illusion
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC