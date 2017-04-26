eParis Animals of the Week - Come meet them
Come visit the Paris Animal Shelter located at 310 Clement Rd., Paris, TX. There are many animals waiting to meet you and are available for adoption through the Lamar County Humane Association also located at the shelter.
