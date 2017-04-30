Downtown Paris and all the Possibilit...

Downtown Paris and all the Possibilities - May 20, 2017

Paris' event is one of a series of similar tours being held across the state during the month of May. The tour will showcase available downtown properties as a way to engage potential investors, entrepreneurs, developers, residents and anyone else who has imagined themselves running a business, owning a building, or living downtown. Properties featured on the Downtown, TX site will be open and accessible to the public and tour attendees can obtain additional information on downtown development and business resources at a central gathering point.

Paris, TX

