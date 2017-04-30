Downtown Paris and all the Possibilities - May 20, 2017
Paris' event is one of a series of similar tours being held across the state during the month of May. The tour will showcase available downtown properties as a way to engage potential investors, entrepreneurs, developers, residents and anyone else who has imagined themselves running a business, owning a building, or living downtown. Properties featured on the Downtown, TX site will be open and accessible to the public and tour attendees can obtain additional information on downtown development and business resources at a central gathering point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers Hired
|2 min
|Nonagreeable
|2
|Stephen Holmes
|2 hr
|Ex-coworker
|31
|Unintended Consequence
|2 hr
|Not Welcome Here
|1
|McCullough needs to GO
|3 hr
|Facts
|3
|NL Bond
|5 hr
|taxes
|96
|John Wiley price
|7 hr
|Really
|9
|Constable Steven Hill Hero
|16 hr
|Hmmmm
|16
|10 Things You Like, 10 Things You Dislike (Jun '08)
|Apr 20
|Pale Rider
|187
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC