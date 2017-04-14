Concrete Repairs Begin April 17 on Lo...

Concrete Repairs Begin April 17 on Loop 286 in Paris

Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that concrete repairs on a portion of Loop 286 in Paris will begin April 17. O. Trevino Construction, Ft. Worth, Texas, is the contractor for this work, projected to be valued at more than $286,000, and will repair/replace 794 square yards of concrete on the roadway.

