City of Angels, City of Devils: The 8...

City of Angels, City of Devils: The 80s L.A. of Cinematographer Robby MA1 4ller

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Film School Rejects

It's a city where lifelong dreams are made and crushed every hour of every day, a city that's home to some of the wealthiest people in our culture, and simultaneously a city that has one of the largest homeless populations in the country. It's a city of angels and devils alike, the two often co-mingling so even the salvation in Los Angeles seems to come with tinges of sin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Film School Rejects.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin Suing... 41 min Wake Up 134
Nikki Norton Trailer Park Queen 1 hr Official 177
Nikki Goes Nuts 2 hr The Bonedry 5
NL bond taxes and renters 3 hr Mo Mo Mo 3
Capital One bank closing 3 hr Depositor 39
Obituary Request 4 hr Question 8
What is the problem with the bank tower? 4 hr Hurry Up and Wait 9
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,019 • Total comments across all topics: 280,093,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC