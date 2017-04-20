Children's Advocacy Center to host Ba...

Children's Advocacy Center to host Balloon Release on April 28, 2017

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. In honor of the children who were served by the Children's Advocacy Center of Paris in 2016, the center will be holding their 5th Annual Hope Floats Balloon Release on Friday, April 28th at 10:30 a.m. at Bywaters Park in Paris, TX.

