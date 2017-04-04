Buford "Ray" Jordan, 86, formerly of ...

Buford "Ray" Jordan, 86, formerly of Paris, Texas

Buford "Ray" Jordan , 86, formerly of Paris, Texas, passed into his eternal rest at 10:35 AM, on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Regent Care Nursing Center, League City, TX. Funeral services are set for 2:00 PM, Friday, April 7, 2017, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.

