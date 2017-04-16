Anita Gail (Griffis) Smith

Anita Gail Smith , 78, of Paris, TX passed away peacefully at home with her beloved dog companion, Smitty, on Good Friday, April 14, 2017. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled a graveside service for 2:00 pm, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at White Cemetery in Longview, with a visitation at the graveside from 1:00 - 2:00 pm.

