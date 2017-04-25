Amcor's New On-Site Bottle Manufacturing Drives Efficiency, Sustainability at Campbell's Plant
Amcor Rigid Plastics expands its relationship with long-time customer Campbell Soup Co. with the opening of an on-site bottle manufacturing operation in Paris, TX.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ink World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NL Bond
|1 hr
|Curious
|60
|Detroit Middle/High School's Crooked school Boa...
|4 hr
|lol
|16
|Bicycle repair in Paris? (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Michey
|4
|$150,000 Missing
|8 hr
|Credit Due
|1
|NL bond taxes and renters
|8 hr
|Vote NO
|7
|Home Health Providers
|9 hr
|hello
|12
|Dr Diamond discussed family member.
|9 hr
|cowboyfan05
|16
|10 Things You Like, 10 Things You Dislike (Jun '08)
|Apr 20
|Pale Rider
|187
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC